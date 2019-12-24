Santa Claus paid a visit to Union Square on Dec. 12.
His mission, carried out on behalf of the Hickory Daily Record, was simple: ask the people on Union Square about their Christmas memories — their favorite moments as well as times when things went awry.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess and City Councilman David Williams were among those to offer stories about memorable Christmases.
The stories ranged from happy memories of receiving a puppy for Christmas to a cautionary tale of spending Christmas in the emergency room following a motorcycle mishap.
Here’s a look at what some of the people on Union Square had to say. The responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess
Santa Claus brought my son a motorcycle one year for Christmas.
I happened to get on it, and I didn’t have my helmet on. Needless to say I spent that evening on Christmas at the ER getting stitches because I wasn’t wearing a helmet.
I remember that Christmas vividly and my sons won’t let me forget because Dad spent the Christmas in the ER getting stitches.
Amanda HiltonFor probably 25 years now we go and we — there’s about 40 of us — we cut down our Christmas tree and bring it home and then we enjoy decorating it and listening to Christmas music.
And I think that’s the best memory is that kind of kicks off Christmas and we’re ready to go with family and friends.
We go up to the mountains around Newland and my dad used to get about a 15, 16-foot tree that we’d put in our living room and so Christmas has been a big thing for us for a long time.
We’ve had a couple trees that have fallen over before. You lose quite a few ornaments when that happens, but you just have to clean it up and keep going.
Kayo and Jim BoltonKayo: My favorite Christmas memory is when I was a little girl and we had a huge snow on Christmas Eve.
We walked to church and we walked back carrying our lit candle. And that was a memory that I will probably have forever.
I was just feeling so full of the Christmas magic and the actual reason why we’re having Christmas.
Jim: What I like best is, we tend to have the whole family at the house for Christmas and a few years ago in Hickory it snowed. I mean, it snowed like a foot.
So we had little grandchildren then and we put them on little skis and they could ski down the backyard and the older kids could sled off the backyard also and make snowmen.
We don’t have enough white Christmases, but when we do it’s a blast.
Kayo: We used to pass around, from one family member to another every Christmas, a gnome. And that got to be a real funny, you know, who was going to get the gnome?
Jim: That was a secret Santa kind of thing that nobody wanted and so you were it when you got it for Christmas.
It was just silly, you know. It was the one thing nobody wanted so that’s what we would pass around.
Emily McLaineMy favorite Christmas memory is when I was in high school and I worked at a local sub shop.
I saved up all my money to buy a puppy. We were supposed to pick it up the day after Christmas, and I was so sad because I wanted it for Christmas Day.
Instead, my mom went and got the dog for me and it was in a stocking when I got home. And then she gave me all the money back that I saved to buy the dog.
Josh HowlettI have a least favorite Christmas memory.
We had about 13 people in one house — square footage 1,850. We all got the flu that Christmas.
I was writing letters to Santa saying, “Please help us.” But you were nowhere in sight.
There was that and then during that time as well, my parents had a pipe and it leaked on top of my laptop and ruined the laptop.
So 13 people with the flu and a $1,500 laptop down the drain.
Hickory City Councilman David WilliamsMy favorite memory is not being able to sleep on Christmas Eve.
I was probably about 9 years old. I asked my grandmother for a television, and I had already peeped in the trunk of her car and I knew that she had the television for me.
That just tore me up, man. I could not sleep that night before. I had an Atari back then and thinking about my Atari and playing with my new TV.
It’s just something about that Christmas magic. It just came over me that year and that was just something that I really, really will never, ever forget.
