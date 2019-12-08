HIDDENITE - As a special part of their Christmas at the Lucas Mansion “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas” themed decorations and exhibits, the Hiddenite Center’s staff has organized a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m.

This family friendly event is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Cost of admission is $5 per adult and $3 for each child (4-17) accompanied by an adult. Ages 3 and younger are welcome to attend without charge. Call 828-632-6966 to RSVP.

The event will include refreshments.

