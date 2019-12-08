HIDDENITE - As a special part of their Christmas at the Lucas Mansion “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas” themed decorations and exhibits, the Hiddenite Center’s staff has organized a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m.
This family friendly event is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Cost of admission is $5 per adult and $3 for each child (4-17) accompanied by an adult. Ages 3 and younger are welcome to attend without charge. Call 828-632-6966 to RSVP.
The event will include refreshments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.