MORGANTON — Samaritan’s Purse has received a $100,000 donation of uniforms and medical supplies from Foundation Forward Inc. for the World Medical Mission.
Last week, Foundation Forward Inc. of Burke County in conjunction with Scrubs & More, donated several pallets full of new medical scrubs, lab coats, shoes, and other medical supplies to the Samaritan’s Purse donation center in North Wilkesboro. These items will help doctors and nurses who are working on the front lines to help with the COVID-19 pandemic and other ongoing relief efforts at home and around the world.
Vance Patterson started Foundation Forward Inc. with his wife Mary Jo in 2013. That same year, he and Mike Unruh opened Scrubs & More, The Uniform Store. In regard to the donation to Samaritan’s Purse, Patterson said, “We had originally intended to shift our focus to online sales in 2020. However, with the recent drastic changes because of COVID-19, we decided to donate our entire inventory to help those in need. We are very thankful to all of our doctors and nurses for their brave and tireless efforts. We are fortunate to be able to donate these items, and we would also like to encourage others to donate as much as they can.”
Foundation Forward Inc. is a 501©(3) nonprofit that provides educational experiences to schoolchildren through history, civics, music, arts, and trade skills such as brick and concrete masonry by installing Charters of Freedom settings (full-scale replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights) in easily accessible locations across the United States, so communities can view these founding documents in a proper setting without incurring the expense of traveling to Washington, D.C. These settings provide hands-on education in American history and civics. This local access also provides a place for citizens to gather, celebrate, honor and reflect.
Foundation Forward also provides supplemental educational materials to teachers and students and raises money to provide transportation or other support for classes to take field trips to visit these settings, and for handicap-accessible vehicles for disabled veterans to visit the settings, as well.
Samaritan’s Purse recently deployed an emergency field hospital in New York City’s Central Park to provide care for patients seriously ill with COVID-19. They also provide emergency aid and ongoing relief efforts to areas that have been impacted by hurricanes, tornadoes, and other disasters. Steve Nickel is the vice president of donor ministries at Samaritan’s Purse. When the truck backed up to the dock and the donated items were being offloaded, Nickel said; “Samaritan’s Purse is very thankful to receive donations like this. We are able to take these items and help people all over the world. It really opens the door to share God’s love and message”.
Community support for Samaritan’s Purse can be made by visiting samaritanspurse.org or calling 828-262-1980.
Contributions to Foundation Forward, Inc. in the form of work-in-kind or donations can be coordinated through www.chartersoffreedom.com or by calling 828-522-1400.
