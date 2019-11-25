HICKORY - Exodus Homes' 2019 William Mangum Honor Cards are now available for the holidays. The faith-based United Way agency provides supportive housing for homeless recovering people returning to the community from treatment centers and prison.
William Mangum is a well-known Greensboro artist who befriended a homeless man in 1987, and the experience inspired him to use his artistic and publishing skills to make The Honor Card program one of the most effectively managed charitable programs in the country. Within each painting is the subtle image and story of a homeless person.
With underwriting support from Wells Fargo Bank along with Mike and Sarah Kearney, The Honor Card program exists in 13 communities in North Carolina, and has received national attention for helping organizations that serve homeless and needy people. Exodus Homes is The Honor Card program for the Foothills area.
This year's Honor Card is entitled "I'll Stand By You." The Honor Card is a way to support Exodus Homes and share their message of hope with a family member or friend.
"I'll Stand By You" Honor Cards are $5 each. On the inside, the recipient is informed that someone made a gift to Exodus Homes in their honor, and gives information about the supportive housing program. All proceeds from the sale of Honor Cards goes to support the operating expenses of Exodus Homes.
The "I'll Stand By You" Exodus Homes Honor Card can be purchased online at www.exodushomes.org by clicking on the "Donate" button and putting "Honor Cards" in the line for "Special Instructions for the Seller".
They can also be purchased at the following locations: Exodus Homes Housing Program at 122 Eighth Ave. Drive SW Hickory; Exodus Homes Offices and New Life Thrift Store at 610 Fourth St. SW Hickory; Taste Full Beans Coffee House at 29 Second St. NW, Hickory; SALT Block Gift Shop at 243 Third Ave. NE Hickory; Catawba County Chamber of Commerce at 1055 Southgate Corporate Park SW, Hickory; EcoDental at 300 29th Ave. NE, Hickory.
Packets of cards for sale and display easels are available for local churches and businesses that would like to support Exodus Homes by participating in The Honor Card program. For more information about helping sell or purchasing "I'll Stand By You" Honor Cards, contact the Rev. Susan Walker at 828-962-8196 or revsusanwalker@gmail.com.
