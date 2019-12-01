CONOVER - The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center is selling holiday cards that can be used to honor or remember someone who is or was special in the lives of children.
CAPC holiday cards can be purchased in three ways: 1. Using PayPal through the website www.catawbacountycapc.org to make a donation. Just put a note in the memo line with instructions, and a card will be sent to the recipients. 2. Mailing in a check along with a list of recipients, and the CAPC will send the cards as instructed. 3. Calling 828-465-9296 to arrange to come by to pick up the cards if the donor would like to personally mail or deliver the cards. The suggested minimum donation per card is $5.
All proceeds from the sale of holiday cards go to support the ongoing work of the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center.
The CAPC advocates for the protection of the children of Catawba County by working to empower individuals through training and education, coordinate a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect, and reduce victim trauma.
For additional information about how you can learn to prevent and respond to suspected child abuse, go to the Children's Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County at http://www.catawbacountycapc.org or call 828-465-9296.
