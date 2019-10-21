HICKORY – Children’s safety measures are a natural offshoot of Halloween festivities, from road and sidewalk precautions to nighttime visibility to individually-wrapped, prepared treats.
Prominent in the mix is car seat safety. To help families ensure that their children are riding securely, the Catawba County Library will be offering a special program in partnership with Safe Kids Catawba County – a nonprofit organization that helps families and communities keep kids safe from injuries – and the St. Stephens Fire Department.
Representatives from these groups will show attendees how to make sure a car seat is fitted and installed correctly, and they’ll offer hands-on guidance in getting the equipment set up correctly so that drivers have confidence in what they’re doing.
The program takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the St. Stephens Branch Library.
Safe Kids’ coalition includes representatives from Catawba Valley Medical Center, Emergency Medical Services, fire departments, law enforcement agencies, school systems, Catawba County Public Health, and other community partners. The group also offers programs on car passenger safety, bicycle safety, distracted driving prevention, fire prevention, water safety, and pedestrian safety. To learn more, visit www.safekids.org/coalition/safe-kids-catawba-county.
For more information about the Catawba County Libraries, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.