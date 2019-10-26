HICKORY — More than 500 people turned out for Safe Harbor’s 10th annual Celebrate the Harvest event at Hickory Bible Church recently.
The theme of this year’s event was “Beauty from Ashes,” telling the story of a number of community leaders, members, family members, Safe Harbor program participants and graduates and how they have dealt with the issues of homelessness, poverty, addiction — issues that Safe Harbor addresses on a daily basis — and all that goes along with these concerns.
The focus of the performance was to demonstrate that community members are a lot more alike than they are different, and that we can be the hand up for one another with love and the services of Safe Harbor and many other collaborating ministries and agencies in the area.
Almost $120,000 was raised at the event.
Safe Harbor is a faith-based, 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2006. Safe Harbor offers services to help women, children and families in the Hickory area restore their confidence and renew their sense of purpose through immediate and long-term programs of faith-based support, skills education and personal empowerment.
A nonprofit, nondenominational human services organization, Safe Harbor offers a safety net to those in the community who are hurting, homeless or at risk of becoming homeless as well as those struggling with substance use disorder or emotional brokenness.
