HICKORY - The Hickory Music Factory (HMF) will host an old-fashioned "1940s Christmas Radio Hour" at the SALT Block - Drendel Auditorium (243 Third Ave. NE Hickory) on Saturday Dec. 14.

This annual event is HMF's primary fundraiser of the year. The live performance will feature Maria Howell, The Hickory Jazz Orchestra, Nathan Crabtree, Russ Wilson, and Liam Bailey. It revives the spirit of the mid-1940s when families gathered around the wireless for news and entertainment. 

The show s an interactive experience and audience members are encouraged to dress in period attire for added fun. In a world of instant gratification and speed, the 1940s Christmas Radio Hour encourages people to slow down, enjoy the season and make a special evening out of the event.

Written each year by HMF co-director Rick Cline, the show is full of comedy and music for all ages.

General admission tickets for the 2 p.m. matinee show are $20.  For the 7 p.m. show they are $25. Group rates and youth rates are available.

Tickets can be purchased at Larry’s Music & Sound (266 Union Square, Hickory ) or online at hickorymusicfactory.com.

For more information call 828-308-5659 or contact@hickorymusicfactory.com

