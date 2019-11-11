NEWTON – In a continuing partnership with Catawba Valley Community College, the Catawba County Library is hosting programs related to Tara Westover’s memoir, "Educated." The book details the author’s decision to give up her family’s unconventional beliefs in order to pursue a formal education.
This month, CVCC history professor Jeremy Wilson will add context to Westover’s reference to the Ruby Ridge incident of 1992 and shed light on the subsequent impact that it has had on the country and American culture.
Two programs addressing the topic will be offered:
• Friday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.), and
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 at noon at CVCC’s East Wing Auditorium (2550 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory).
Ruby Ridge pitted the family of Randy Weaver, a self-proclaimed separatist, against the FBI and U.S. marshals in a dispute over a missed court appearance related to a weapons charge. The 11-day standoff resulted in the deaths of Weaver’s wife, son, and dog, and a U.S. marshal. Weaver ultimately surrendered through the efforts of civilian negotiators, and a Department of Justice task force found fault with the government’s response in several aspects of the siege.
Historians and commentators consider the modern militia movement to have been born out of Ruby Ridge. Wilson will share what is currently known about the incident, its aftermath, and its broader impact. He’ll also address the dynamics of cultural currents and explore how history informs present-day divisions, conflicts, and conspiracy theories.
To learn more about the program or library services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
