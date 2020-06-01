Rotary Club of Lake Hickory awards scholarships

HICKORY – The Rotary Club of Lake Hickory continued its tradition of awarding local high school students scholarships toward their higher education. This year the club awarded four scholarships, amounting to a total of $20,000 to graduating seniors from high schools in Catawba County.
The scholarships were made possible thanks to the fundraising proceeds from the annual CommScope Youth Soccer Tournament.
Award winners were chosen from applicants graduating from a high school in the county, based on academic excellence, financial need and each student’s personal demonstration of the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
All Rotary Club of Lake Hickory Scholarship recipients for the year of 2020 will be honored at a lunch at the Lake Hickory Country Club when the COVID-19 guidelines allow the club to meet.
Scholarship recipients for 2020 are:
* I’Asia Heard from Hickory High School who will be attending Lenoir-Rhyne University.
* Tamia Sloan from Hickory High School who will be attending Campbell University.
* Anna Kirby from Maiden High School who will be attending the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
* Bryan Fernandez from Newton-Conover High School who will be attending Catawba Valley Community College.
The Rotary Club of Lake Hickory with more than 80 members and the support of numerous community business and individual sponsors, raises scholarship funds each year through its CommScope Youth Soccer Tournament, an event that has become one of North Carolina’s largest youth tournaments.
Since the scholarship program was established, The Rotary Club of Lake Hickory has distributed more than $660,000 in scholarships to more than 212 local high school students.
