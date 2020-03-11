HICKORY - Auditions for this year’s Rotarian Idol singing competition are coming up. The Rotary Club of Hickory will hold auditions Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. and again Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m. 

Auditions will be in the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block. There is a $5 entry fee. 

Singers chosen as finalists will compete on May 3 for cash prizes totaling $4,500. 

For more information, or if you need the parental consent form, contact either Bonita Ferretti at 828-234-3500 (bonitaferretti@gmail.com) or John Rambo at 828-327-3855 ext. 103 (john@hickorytheatre.org).

