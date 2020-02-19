VALDESE - Rock School Arts Foundation announces the upcoming exhibition for David Harmon and the AFA Visual Art Students and Faculty of Catawba Valley Community College. The exhibition will open on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. The reception will last until 4 p.m.
The Art of CVCC will be in Gallery I and the Art and Photography of David Harmon will be in Gallery II.
The Art of CVCC exhibition will include pieces from students and faculty in the AFA Visual Arts program at Catawba Valley Community College. Works were produced in ceramics, drawing, painting, digital photography and 3D design. CVCC offers a wide variety of studio art courses that allow students to expand their creative pursuits and work towards a degree in visual art.
As an avid photographer and artist since the age of 15, developing a different point of view of the world has come naturally to Harmon. After studying at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and beginning a career as an architect, Harmon began his world travels.
With a camera in hand, his travels have taken him from the Louvre in Paris, through the small cobblestone streets of Germany, Prague and Spain as well as the sandy beaches of the Caribbean and the ancient world of Japan. By capturing architecture, landscapes and his travels, he expanded the creative process both photographically as well as artistically through painting and drawings.
After returning to his hometown, he started exploring and developing an artistic style through various media types and recycled materials as well as the advances in digital editing tools in photography. By using cardboard media, HD metal or HD acrylic photographic prints, Harmon continues to expand his diverse portfolio.
Rock School Arts Foundation galleries are at 400 Main St. West in Valdese.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.