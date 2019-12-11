HICKORY – Hickory Public Library invites community members to a public input meeting for the future expansion of Ridgeview Branch Library.

The meeting will take place on Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library. Architects from McMillan Pazdan Smith will present draft design plans and drawings. Community members will then be asked to give feedback on the draft report and recommend changes for the final design.

The Ridgeview Branch Library is at 706 First St. SW in Hickory. For more information, call Library Director Sarah Greene at 828-304-0500.

