The City of Hickory officially has its first artificial turf field at the Pepsi Regional Soccer Complex at Henry Fork River Regional Recreation Park.
To celebrate the completion of this project, the public is invited to a ribbon cutting at the new field on Tuesday, March 17, at 4:15 p.m. The ceremony will be immediately followed by a 10-minute exhibition game featuring players from the Catawba Valley Youth Soccer Association.
“We are excited to expand recreation opportunities with the addition of this new artificial turf field,” said Hickory City Manager Warren Wood. “The city plans to continue enhancing current parks and facilities to maximize usage and promote sports tourism in Hickory.”
“We are also proud to be the first municipality in the United States to install revolutionary T°Cool evaporative cooling technology, which will help make Hickory’s new synthetic turf field cooler and safer for play during warm weather,” Wood added.
Henry Fork River Regional Recreation Park is located at 5655 Sweet Bay Lane in Hickory. For more information about the park and the new artificial turf field, or to schedule a sporting event at the complex, please contact the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Office at (828) 322-7046.
