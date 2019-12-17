HICKORY - The Rev. Dr. Theodore Powell will be celebrated on the occasion of his 95th birthday at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church, 465 South Center St., Hickory.
The event is open to the public.
Powell is a retired United Methodist Church minister and a well-known former pastor, educator and community activist in Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties and surrounding areas.
Son of Susan Sudderth and grandson of the Rev. and Mrs. Peter Johnson, Theodore Allen Powell grew up in Hickory, where he attended Ridgeview School in the 1930s. A very active high school student, he graduated from Ridgeview in 1941.
A World War II veteran, he served three years in the U.S. Navy.
Beginning with Morristown Junior College in Tennessee, Powell attended and received degrees from several institutions of higher learning including Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas; Gammon Theological Seminary in Atlanta; and Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. Primary fields of study which he pursued included education and divinity. For works in humanitarian causes he received an Honorary Doctor of Humanities Degree.
As an educator, Powell taught in a variety of settings. Two of those include Upchurch High School in Hoke County and the Gaston County School System from which he retired after 16 years.
He has had lifelong ties to the Methodist Church and in the 1960s he had an historic role in the formation of the United Methodist Church in North Carolina. As a minister, he has pastored, started and/or overseen the building of several churches, primarily in North Carolina. Currently he is a retired elder in the UMC and affiliated with Hartzell Memorial Church.
Throughout his career, Powell has been active in the community as well as the church. A few of his past and present affiliations have included board and organizational memberships with NAACP, Boy Scouts of America, Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. Some of Powell’s current interests include improving educational achievement among African American students and writing local history.
Powell was married to Margaret Smith Powell, now deceased. He is the father of a son, Adrain and a daughter, Susan. He has several grandchildren.
