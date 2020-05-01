HICKORY - The 10th District Republican Party held its virtual convention April 25.
Jeff Lominac was elected to serve as one of the RNC Delegates to the National Convention this summer. Laurie Powell was elected to serve as an alternate delegate. And Brenda Rembert is an alternate for the NC Electoral College.
The new 10th District leadership is:
- Chairman - Kevin Austin (Yadkin County)
- First Vice Chair - Kaye Ball (Catawba County)
- Second Vice Chair - David Coble (Mooresville)
- Third Vice Chair - Tim Flinchum (Forsyth County)
- Secretary - Rhonda Waugh (Iredell County)
- Treasurer - Marin Oakes
The state convention will now be June 4-7 in Greenville. If you already registered you do not need to register again. At this time, the RNC and Trump campaign do plan to continue to hold the National Convention in Charlotte on Aug.24-27.
