CONOVER - Area people are invited to the monthly meeting of the Catawba County Republican Women's Club and Men's Forum on Thursday.
The meeting will be at Dos Amigos restaurant at 1222 Conover Blvd. W. (U.S. 70) Conover.
Participants will hear from Danielle Herman, the regional field director for the Republican Party and the Trump campaign. She will be speaking about the upcoming RNC Convention, the latest visit by President Donald Trump to the area, and the upcoming election.
The meal will be from 5-6 p.m., with the speaker beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. As in the last few meetings, there may be other politicians attending, and all are welcome. For more information, call 828-578-5118. No reservation is needed.
