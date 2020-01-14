NEWTON - Catawba County League of Republican Women will meet Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Catawba Country Club. Lunch buffet starts at 11:30 a.m. and meeting at noon. The cost for lunch is $13.

All Republican candidates for Catawba County Commission and North Carolina Senate have been invited to present their platform. If you are a candidate in either race and you didn’t get an email, call/text Laurie Powell at 828-781-6506.

The group is collecting items for local veterans and food items for local food banks.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments