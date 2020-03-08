Jeff Allen gets animated when he talks about his project in downtown Newton.
His eyes are wide with excitement as he points to architectural features like original brick-and-plaster walls, a hayloft door on the second floor and numerous windows inside the expansive brick building that he’s renovating. Above his head, he waves to where he’s torn out two levels of drop ceiling to expose original wooden beams and a pitched tin roof.
He wants to keep as many original features of the 1880s building as he can to give Novel Taproom a warm, authentic feel.
Allen grew up in Newton. He knew the town well, went to school at Newton-Conover High School, then set off for college in Charlotte in the 1980s and didn’t look back. That changed last year.
While heading to Hickory for business in December 2018, he stopped for lunch in Newton and saw the work the city was doing on its downtown streets. He also noticed the number of businesses that fill storefronts. He knew then that he’d found the place to open his beer-and-wine taproom, a business he and his wife, Sandy, planned for years.
The very next day he got in touch with Shannon Johnson, the Main Street manager for Newton, and the hunt for the perfect building began. Last March, they found it — a crumbling former stable and blacksmith shop turned Buick showroom that was left empty for years. One block off Newton’s town square, it was the perfect place for Allen’s vision.
“The idea was to re-create something that would be in NoDa (Charlotte) or South Slope (in Asheville),” Allen said. “I wanted to bring a little of that to Newton.”
Allen and his wife moved to Newton from Charlotte in May and started to plan the business and the building renovation. Construction on the $750,000 project started in October and is set to be done in late March. Allen plans to open for business in early April.
Much of the work is structural, like a new roof, new windows and repairing the floors. The main floor will have high-top tables, a large stage and a 25-foot bar made of reclaimed wood and distressed metal. Behind the bar, 30 beers will be on tap.
Allen wants to fill those taps with as many local beers as he can. He’s a lover of craft beer, but in his search for beers to serve, he’s turning up breweries all over the state that he’s never heard of — and he wants to share those brews in Newton. “I want to really be a marketing arm for regional breweries,” he said.
The back of the building was added on later, Allen thinks. In the upper split level, a few steps up the stairs at the back of the main room, there was once a hayloft. There, Allen plans to have extra seating and a lounge area. He says he will rent the room for private events.
Off that room, Allen is putting a balcony overlooking the back patio, where there will be another stage and plenty of outdoor seating, he said.
The taproom won’t serve food, but patrons can bring in their own food to eat. Allen also plans to have food trucks at the taproom regularly.
Allen sees Newton on the brink of change, with N.C. 16 widening to four lanes and the reach of Charlotte creeping up into Catawba County. That’s not the only thing that brought him back home, he said. He saw the city of Newton investing in itself and it made him want to invest, too.
Johnson said the taproom is exactly the type of development Newton needs. “They’ve been an inspiration for the type of investment we want in downtown Newton,” she said. “It helps us move forward.”
Allen hopes his investment shows his commitment to the community. “This is going to be like a community gathering place; that’s what we want it to be,” he said.
The name Novel comes from Allen’s background in libraries. He’s spent much of his career working with libraries on RFID systems to check out and track books, he said. Allen left that career behind in February to focus on Novel Taproom full time, he said.
“This will be our full-time gig — we’re all in,” he said.
Allen envisions visitors from all over western North Carolina, and he hopes it benefits the entire county, not just Newton, he said.
“It’s a regional synergy,” he said.”It’s not us against them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.