HICKORY – Registration is open for Lenoir-Rhyne University’s eighth annual summer youth music camps. The camps provide middle school and high school students an opportunity to enhance their musical talents through instruction by professional clinicians.
The choral camp is scheduled from Monday, June 22 through Friday June 26, and band camp will run from Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10. Both camps are housed in the Mauney Music Building, located on the campus of LR.
Campers receive daily instruction during two full ensemble classes each day, chamber ensembles, and musicianship classes. The camps retain a day camp option with instruction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and supervised early drop-off in the morning, beginning at 8 a.m., and afternoon recreational time until 5:30 p.m. The day camp tuition of $200 includes instruction, five lunches in the LR dining hall and a camp T-shirt.
Residential campers will arrive on the Sunday evening preceding camp. The cost for residential campers is $430, which includes overnight supervised housing, evening social activities or entertainment and 14 meals in the LR dining hall.
“During the week, students immerse themselves in music, working closely with instructors on their primary instrument or vocal lessons in daily master classes and group lessons, as well as group ensembles,” said Christopher Nigrelli, professor of music at LR and camp director. “It’s a busy week of music-making for the students, but a fun week. They have the opportunity to challenge themselves in a supportive environment, and the intensity of the camp experience is very rewarding.”
Leading the camps alongside Nigrelli are Ryan Luhrs, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities; Ted Neely, music education and marching band staff; and Neil Underwood, associate director of bands and director of the Spirit of Lenoir-Rhyne Marching Band.
LR’s summer camp programs also feature instruction by experienced, award-winning public school music educators. To register for either LR camp, visit lr.edu/lrsym or contact Nigrelli at christopher.nigrelli@lr.edu or Luhrs at ryan.luhrs@lr.edu.
