HIDDENITE — Registration is now open for a Saturday, March 7, painted barn quilt class at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center.

Instructed by Carol Mitchell, the class will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

In this make-and-take class, Mitchell will lead students in creating their own 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt.

Cost for this beginner’s level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $40 for Hiddenite Center members and $45 for the public.

Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. Registration is required by calling 828-632-6966.

Mitchell and her husband Steve are owners and operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her popular barn quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org

This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.

Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the funding of Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.

