Registration open for Citizen’s Police Academy
NEWTON — Your chance to get an insider’s
look at the Newton Police Department is here. Residents of Newton are encouraged to register now for the Newton Citizen’s Police Academy.
The free academy will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for six consecutive Mondays beginning April 20 and ending May 25. Registration forms are available at www.newtonnc.gov/policeacademy and at the Newton Police Department, 411 North Main Ave. Participants are required to register by April 10.
Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at police operations and learn how the department interacts with members of the community. In addition to a full tour of the Newton Police Department, participants will attend interactive sessions pertaining to law enforcement including:
» Evidence
» Patrol Operations
» Narcotics Unit
» STAR Team
» Investigations
» Animal Control
» Code Enforcement
» Communications
» Catawba County Safe Communities
“The Newton Police Department is committed to building and maintaining relationships with our community while providing the highest quality of police service to keep our citizens and visitors informed and safe,” Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said. “Community policing is the philosophy of our department and is embraced by every member of this organization. We look forward to sharing more about the great work of our officers and support staff during this year’s Newton Citizen’s Police Academy.”
The academy is limited to 15 participants, with priority going to Newton residents and participants who work in the City of Newton. Attendance at all sessions is encouraged but is not required. All sessions will be at the Newton Police Department, 411 North Main Ave. Upon completion of the academy, participants may ride along with an officer for a total of eight hours.
For more information, contact Newton Police Sgt. B. Bixby at bbixby@newtonnc.gov or 828-465-7430.
