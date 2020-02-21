HIDDENITE - Reigistration is open for a Saturday, March 21, painted barn quilt class hosted by the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center.

Carol Mitchell will instruct the class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center's Educational Complex  at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

In this make-and-take class, Mitchell will lead students in creating their own 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt.

Cost for this beginner’s level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $40 for Hiddenite Center members and $45 for the public.

Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. Pre-paid registration is required by calling 828-632-6966.

Mitchell and her husband Steve are owners and operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. 

