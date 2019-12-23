The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team closed out 2019 with its fifth consecutive win on Saturday, defeating Johnston Community College 78-61 during the finale of the CVCC Classic held at the Tarlton Complex.
Jonathan McFall led the Red Hawks (8-4) with 14 points — one of four Red Hawks that reached double figures in scoring in Saturday’s game.
John Bean (11 points), Jahleer Black (10 points) and Zach De La Cruz (10 points) also led Catawba Valley in the win.
Leading 21-14 early in the first half, CVCC went on a 12-4 run out of a timeout to increase its lead to double digits, going ahead 39-29 at halftime.
The Jaguars (9-6) opened the second half on a 10-2 run, pulling within 41-39 of the Red Hawk lead.
However, Bean — a freshman from Denver, N.C. — provided a much-needed second-half spark, scoring 10-straight points, including a 3-point play, a made 3-pointer and four-straight free throws on a pair of Jaguar technical fouls.
That surge pushed the Red Hawks back into a double-digit lead on their way to victory No. 8 on the season.
The next game for the CVCC men’s basketball team takes place Thursday, Jan. 2 against conference opponent Lenoir Community College at the Tarlton Complex.
Tip off between the Red Hawks and Lancers is set for 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.