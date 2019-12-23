The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team closed out 2019 with its fifth consecutive win on Saturday, defeating Johnston Community College 78-61 during the finale of the CVCC Classic held at the Tarlton Complex.

Jonathan McFall led the Red Hawks (8-4) with 14 points — one of four Red Hawks that reached double figures in scoring in Saturday’s game.

John Bean (11 points), Jahleer Black (10 points) and Zach De La Cruz (10 points) also led Catawba Valley in the win.

Leading 21-14 early in the first half, CVCC went on a 12-4 run out of a timeout to increase its lead to double digits, going ahead 39-29 at halftime.

The Jaguars (9-6) opened the second half on a 10-2 run, pulling within 41-39 of the Red Hawk lead.

However, Bean — a freshman from Denver, N.C. — provided a much-needed second-half spark, scoring 10-straight points, including a 3-point play, a made 3-pointer and four-straight free throws on a pair of Jaguar technical fouls.

That surge pushed the Red Hawks back into a double-digit lead on their way to victory No. 8 on the season.

The next game for the CVCC men’s basketball team takes place Thursday, Jan. 2 against conference opponent Lenoir Community College at the Tarlton Complex.

Tip off between the Red Hawks and Lancers is set for 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments