The eighth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team received 10 conference honors for both athletics and academics from Region 10 following the end of the regular season.

“Our theme to the season — ‘Withholding Nothing’ — is exactly what it says. We are giving everything that we have in the classroom as well as on the court,” said CVCC head women’s basketball coach Tisha England. “We challenged ourselves at the beginning of the season to be better and leave it all in the classroom as well as on the court, which produced great results. I am truly blessed to be amongst great coaches and players in the Region 10. Prayer, belief, faith, trust, consistency, persistence, discipline, accountability and teamwork are the key components to our success.”

Red Hawks sophomore guard/forward Alliyah Chaplin was named the Region 10 Division II Player of the Year, while Tisha England earned Region 10 Division II Coach of the Year.

Chaplin becomes only the third CVCC women’s basketball player to earn Player of the Year honors, joining Anika Jones (2012-13) and Kadesha Gibbs (2013-14).

This is also the second time that England has received Coach of the Year. She was also selected for the honor following the 2017-18 season.

Chaplin was also named a member of the First Team All-Region 10 Division II, while teammate Aniya Taylor was named Second Team All-Region.

All three were responsible in helping guide the Red Hawks to a 22-1 overall record, including a 14-0 mark in conference play and the third conference title in program history.

On top of their athletic awards, the Red Hawks also earned awards for their academic achievement. Seven of the 17 student-athletes selected to the Region 10 Division II Academic All-Region team were members of the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program.

In order to be named Academic All-Region, students must have at least a 3.6 grade point average.

Among those Red Hawks honored for academics were Jailen Cummings, Ariana Montgomery, MaKayla Weaver, Jordan Jenkins, Ivy Eller, Deja Ross and Chaplin. It was the second straight year that Eller and Ross — both sophomores — received the academic honor.

Below is a complete look at the All-Region honorees from the 2019-20 season:

First Team All-Region

Alliyah Chaplin, Catawba Valley (Player of the Year)

Rashauna Grant, Cape Fear

Malou Lachenmeier, Southwest Virginia

Anıyla Bryant, Louisburg

Charbreanna Vann, Wake Tech

Second Team All-Region

Kapria Pressley, Brunswick

Aniya Taylor, Catawba Valley

Jainaya Jones, Louisburg

Takeira Grant, Bryant & Stratton

Andre’sia Alexander USC Salkehatchie

Region X Coach of the Year

Tisha England, Catawba Valley

2019-20 Academic All-Region 10 Division II (3.6 GPA or higher)

Cara Bailey, Brunswick

Kana Parker, Brunswick

Angel Gooden, Bryant & Stratton

Rebecca Darote, Bryant & Stratton

Takeira Grant, Bryant & Stratton

Brandi Stephens, Bryant & Stratton

Jailen Cummings, Catawba Valley

Ariana Montgomery, Catawba Valley

MaKayla Weaver, Catawba Valley

Jordan Jenkins, Catawba Valley

Alliyah Chaplin, Catawba Valley

Ivy Eller, Catawba Valley

Deja Ross, Catawba Valley

Charmille Browne, Louisburg

Ta-tionna White, Southwest Virginia

Lynleigh Rhodes, Southwest Virginia

Jakovia Raiford, USC Salkehatchie

