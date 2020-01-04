HICKORY – Effective Monday, City of Hickory recreation centers will have new hours of operation, Following are the adjusted operating hours for each facility:
Highland Recreation Center
Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
Monday - Friday, 5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Ridgeview Recreation Center
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1-9 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Brown Penn Recreation Center
Monday - Friday, 3-9 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Westmont Gym
Tuesday - Friday, 3-9 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Neill Clark Gym
Monday - Friday, 3-9 p.m.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Westmont Senior Center
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to noon
Neill Clark Main Building (Ceramics)
Monday and Wednesday, 5-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.
For more information about City of Hickory recreation facilities and programs, contact the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Office at 828- 322-7046.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.