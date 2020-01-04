HICKORY – Effective Monday, City of Hickory recreation centers will have new hours of operation, Following are the adjusted operating hours for each facility:

Highland Recreation Center

Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Monday - Friday, 5:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ridgeview Recreation Center

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1-9 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brown Penn Recreation Center

Monday - Friday, 3-9 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westmont Gym

Tuesday - Friday, 3-9 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neill Clark Gym

Monday - Friday, 3-9 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westmont Senior Center

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to noon

Neill Clark Main Building (Ceramics)

Monday and Wednesday, 5-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about City of Hickory recreation facilities and programs, contact the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Administrative Office at 828- 322-7046.

