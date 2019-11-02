HIDDENITE - During November, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery at 316 Hiddenite Church Road is featuring the annual exhibit by the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild.

Held in conjunction with an annual quilt workshop, the exhibit will be open to the public through Nov. 23.

The exhibit features quilts and quilted items made by members of the guild. The guild was organized in 1986 and continues to offer annual workshops co-sponsored by the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center.

All Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibits are free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild meets on the fourth Monday of each month beginning at 3 p.m. at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex  at 70 Hiddenite Church Road. New members are welcome. For more information, call 828-632-6966.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments