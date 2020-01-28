HICKORY — The Carolina Moonlighters announce that their singing valentine program for 2020 is now available. This program is one of two fundraising programs the chorus conducts to offset expenses and enable monetary assistance to other area nonprofit organizations.
A “standard” singing valentine includes two love songs by a qualified quartet, a rose and a photo with the quartet for the recipient of this valentine gesture. Cost of the standard package is $45.
For information and bookings contact Bill Jones at 828-598-0316. Singing Valentines will be delivered on Friday, Feb. 14 throughout the Greater Hickory, Lenoir and Newton/Conover areas.
The two quartets delivering the singing valentines are the award-winning Acappella Fellas and Easy Pieces.
The Carolina Moonlighters is a 501C3 organization and an affiliate chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, International.
