HICKORY – Greenway Public Transportation will offer a free, public seminar as an introduction to public transportation on Tuesday, March 3, from 6-7 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s meeting room in Hickory.
Entitled “Public Transit 101”, the hour-long course will cover the basics of public transportation operations: fixed and flex routes, van service, funding sources for public transit, para-transit, and transit route planning. A brief history of Greenway Public Transportation will also be presented.
At the end of the seminar, there will be an opportunity for members of the public to discuss the future of transit, locally and more generally.
Class speakers include Greenway Executive Director Camille Sterling and Western Piedmont Council of Governments Transportation Manager Brian Horton.
Greenway Mobility Manager Aaron Kohrs will facilitate the evening.
Refreshments will be provided. All are welcome to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.