HICKORY — Psi Chapter of Rho State Kappa Kappa Iota, a professional organization for educators, out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, recently hosted a visit from Lynn McNeilly, president of Rho State. She brought greetings and presented a program on the purpose of the organization, the philanthropic projects and ways educators can be involved in the programs offered through Kappa.
Also at the meeting, McNeilly read a proclamation that declared it was Janice Jones Night in honor of her 80th birthday and in celebration of her life. Jones was recognized by Psi Chapter for her years of service in Kappa and for her service as a national president of Kappa Kappa Iota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.