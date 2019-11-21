rho

HICKORY — Psi Chapter of Rho State Kappa Kappa Iota, a professional organization for educators, out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, recently hosted a visit from Lynn McNeilly, president of Rho State. She brought greetings and presented a program on the purpose of the organization, the philanthropic projects and ways educators can be involved in the programs offered through Kappa.

Also at the meeting, McNeilly read a proclamation that declared it was Janice Jones Night in honor of her 80th birthday and in celebration of her life. Jones was recognized by Psi Chapter for her years of service in Kappa and for her service as a national president of Kappa Kappa Iota.

