Protest against police brutality set for Saturday in Hickory

Hickory residents are planning a gathering Saturday to protest police brutality.

The protest will begin at 1 p.m. across the street from Hickory City Hall, which is located at 76 N. Center St.

The event is a collaboration between Hickory residents Daria Jackson and Tyler Conley and the activist group Love is a Verb, according to the Facebook event page.

Organizers are asking protesters to bring face coverings and maintain a 6-foot distance.

Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said officers will be present during the protest.

“Our goal for Saturday is for the event to be a safe event where people can peacefully assemble,” Whisnant said.

He said state law prohibits the carrying of firearms to protests or similar types of gatherings -- even if a person has a concealed carry permit.

The issue of firearms at protests came up earlier this week when a man named Don Bramblett brought a weapon to the protest in Newton.

Bramblett said he was part of the “anti-protest” and was there to back up the police in any way he felt necessary.