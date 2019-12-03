CLAREMONT — Evan Griffith, a junior at Bunker Hill High School, is sponsoring a community service project this week to collect fleece blankets and throws for area homeless people.
Griffith served as an ambassador at the Hugh O’Brian Youth (HOBY) Leadership Conference this past summer. During his three-day leadership training, he was encouraged and challenged to be a leader in his community and school, and help make a difference in the lives of others.
He is sponsoring “Covering You with Kindness” and is collecting donations of fleece throws and blankets for the homeless. Donation boxes are located at Bunker Hill High School, Oxford Elementary School, Lyle Creek Elementary School, Sherrills Ford Elementary School, Banoak Elementary School, Catawba County Schools Center for Administrative Services, Boxcar Grille in Claremont and The Travel Center of Hickory. You can donate now through Friday. After that, Griffith plans to hand out the blankets in Hickory, Newton and Conover.
