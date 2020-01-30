HICKORY - People are invited to Ridgeview Branch Library on Monday, Feb. 3 from 6-7 p.m. for a program presented by April Vigart from the NC Cooperative Extension.
Vigart will spotlight what food is currently in season and available locally, where you can buy it, and how you can use it in a variety of different recipes. She will also demonstrate how to access the NC Cooperative Extension’s mobile local food guide, which can be used to find what local foods are available wherever you are in the state.
For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St., SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.
