CLAREMONT – The Catawba County Library is hosting a special benefit for the Claremont Friends of the Library featuring nationally-known singer, author and songwriter Radney Foster. The event, called "The Working Title Farm Radio Hour," takes the format of a variety show and includes songs performed by a full band, as well as spoken word passages.
The production was created in the spirit of "A Prairie Home Companion" and "The Grand Ole Opry" and takes place Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Family Life Center of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 3216 West Main St. in Claremont.
Tickets are $15 each and are available at the Claremont Branch Library (3288 East Main St.) during regular business hours. Each tickets includes admission to the show and a dinner catered by Boxcar Grille.
The setting of the show is an imagined porch in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where friends come together to play music and tell stories. The Working Title Farm Radio Hour will include special guests, featured authors, and recurring characters in an evening of funny, heart-tugging entertainment.
Foster – who also headlined a 2017 show for the library – serves as the host of the production. He has written eight No. 1 hit singles, including his own "Nobody Wins" and "Crazy Over You" with duo Foster & Lloyd.
"The Working Title Farm Radio Hour" was created by Shari Smith. Musical direction for the show is spearheaded by Mobile, Alabama-based Eric Erdman, and the lead musician is Nashville-based guitarist Michael McAdam.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call 828-466-6817 or email rhaunton@catawbacountync.gov.
