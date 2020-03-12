TAYLORSVILLE - Vaya Health's screening of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” will now take place at a later date that is yet to be determined.
The documentary chronicles the life of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, Hines has been on a mission to use his story to help others find recovery and stay alive.
Seventeen years later, he still struggles with many of the same symptoms that led him to attempt to take his life. He has also been one of the key catalysts in helping end a nearly 80-year-long fight to construct a suicide prevention net on the iconic San Francisco bridge.
The film’s worldwide premier was on Feb. 23, 2018. It chronicles Hines’ personal journey and the ripple effect it has on those who have been impacted by his suicide attempt and his life's work since. In addition, the film highlights the stories of individuals and families who are utilizing their personal tragedy to bring hope and healing to others.
Worldwide, nearly 1 million people die annually by suicide. In the United States alone there are a million suicide attempts in a given year and more than 40,000 deaths by suicide, with the military being hit particularly hard. Research has shown that for every one death by suicide, more than 115 people are directly affected and impacted. The estimated financial cost of suicide is more than $40 billion annually.
This Alexander County screening is sponsored by the Vaya Health Consumer & Family Advisory Committee.
The Alexander Central Auditorium is located at 223 School Drive in Taylorsville.
For more information, visit www.suicidetherippleeffect.com.
