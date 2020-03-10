This article was updated at 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11.
NEWTON — Abernethy Laurels retirement community will host their annual business expo on Wednesday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Originally planned for March 18, the event was postponed due to guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The event will be held in the community center of Abernethy Laurels, located at 102 Leonard Ave. in Newton. Answers to questions that seniors and their caregivers are seeking as well as helpful tips to keep seniors active, healthy, and independent will be the focus of the event.
Admission is free and guests are welcome to come for all or a portion of the four hour time span. Nearly 100 service providers will have informational booths that explain their services, such as medical and non-medical in-home care, independent and assisted-living, medical supplies and services, legal and financial resources, a variety of insurances, personal safety, end-of-life planning, educational opportunities, fitness, recreational programming and more!
For more information about the business expo or to register as a vendor, contact Greg Rossidivito at 828-465-8521.
For more information about Abernethy Laurels, visit their website at www.abernethylaurels.org.
