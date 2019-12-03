HILDEBRAN — A portrait of Jim Jerome Williams, former band and chorus director at Hildebran High School, drawn in 1971 by Ken Wilson (Hildebran High School class of 1972) has been donated to the Hildebran Heritage Museum and will be unveiled prior to the Hildebran Christmas Parade on Saturday.
The ceremony will be in the band room of the Hildebran Heritage Museum at 10:30 a.m. Williams and Ken Wilson plan to be present for a brief reception with light refreshments. People are invited to come and share memories of their Hildebran or East Burke band and/or chorus experiences.
Williams was Hildebran High School’s second band director for 10 years during the 1960s and 1970s, then he went to East Burke High School as their choral director until he retired after 30 years with Burke County Schools. He directed many different choral groups including groups in Hickory. January 2019 he was recognized for several songs he has written by a group at the SALT Block.
He currently lives in Tennessee, but will be in Hildebran to be recognized for his many contributions to the numerous students he significantly impacted with his love of music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.