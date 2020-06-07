Portion of Geitner Trail closed for construction
Portion of Geitner Trail closed for construction

HICKORY – With the continuation of Riverwalk construction, David E. Looper & Company will begin pouring concrete for this project adjacent to the Geitner Trail paved greenway on Tuesday.

Contractors will utilize the Rotary-Geitner Park parking lot and a portion of the Geitner Trail for this phase of construction on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to noon. While the park will remain open, the portion of greenway used for transporting concrete and construction equipment will be temporarily closed for user safety.

Park visitors and trail users are reminded and encouraged to follow all posted signage along the Lake Hickory Trails and paved greenway during Riverwalk construction for their own safety. Park visitors may enjoy the remainder of the Geitner Trail paved greenway by parking at Hickory City Park and accessing the trails from that location.

Hickory City Park is located at 1581 12th Street Drive NW. For more information about the Riverwalk project, visit https://www.hickorync.gov/content/riverwalk-information.

