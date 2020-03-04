Madison Pogue is coming home to Catawba Valley Community College.
The former Red Hawk volleyball standout was officially hired on Monday to lead her alma mater as its next volleyball coach.
Pogue succeeds former coach and mentor Shannon Hudson, who stepped down to take the reins of the Lenoir-Rhyne University volleyball program.
Pogue becomes the CVCC volleyball program’s fifth coach all-time, joining Hudson (2009-20), Jenny Ellis (2006-07, 2008-09), Karen Poulin (2007-08) and Katrina Smith (2004-06).
“It’s exciting just to know that I’m giving back to something that gave so much to me. Words can’t describe it,” Pogue said. “It’s just a surreal feeling. I want to be a part of this legacy from a different perspective now. I helped build it as a player, but I want to develop it now as a coach.”
One of the most prolific setters in Red Hawk volleyball history, Pogue helped lead CVCC to a 73-9 record during her two seasons on the court in 2013 and 2014, including a perfect 34-0 record in conference play and a national tournament appearance in 2013.
Pogue ranked sixth in the nation in service aces during both her freshman and sophomore seasons with the Red Hawks, and she ranked 12th in nation in aces per set during her final season at CVCC en route to All-Region 10 first team honors.
She finished her Red Hawk career ranked second all-time in career assists (2,243), assists per set (8.561) and aces (179), and she also ranks third for most aces in a single season (83).
Pogue went on to finish her collegiate career at North Greenville University where she compiled 2,276 assists, 517 digs, 127 kills and 74 aces in 63 matches (222 sets) played for the Crusaders.
She set North Greenville’s single-season record for assists with 1,201 in 2015, and she also broke the school’s single match assist record (53 against Georgia College on Sept. 11, 2015) before going on to earn second team all-conference accolades.
Following her athletic career, Pogue continued to give back to the sport she loves, serving as a graduate assistant coach for the Crusaders for two seasons.
It was at North Greenville where Pogue really started to develop a passion for coaching volleyball.
“It definitely gave me a newfound respect for coaching,” she said. “Because I did play volleyball at high level, it was easier for me to translate what I wanted from the players.”
After her time playing and coaching at North Greenville, Pogue remained active in volleyball, serving as the Director of Operations for the FCA Foothills Volleyball Club in Hickory — a program she started with Hudson.
Following in her former coach and mentor’s coaching path at CVCC is special to Pogue, and she hopes to continue the winning success she left behind.
“Following in Shannon’s footsteps — those are some big shoes, but adding to her legacy and creating my own at the same time are what I plan to do,” Pogue said. “It’s pretty unique that she mentored me my whole life. To come back and pay that respect to her is pretty special, too.”
Pogue inherits a CVCC volleyball program that went 34-6 overall this past season, including 11-0 in Region 10 play. The Red Hawks reached their ninth National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament and extended their winning streak in Region matches to 179 straight and conference matches to 143 in a row.
The new Red Hawks volleyball coach has been wowed so far by the returning talent she has coming back into her program.
“What I’ve seen so far — I’m super impressed,” Pogue said. “They have such natural talent. I am excited to teach them our system and our way of volleyball to see how that translates to the next level. I know what that takes. I want to be sure that is one of their main goals — to graduate and get to the next level. I know what it takes on an academic side, a physical side and a volleyball IQ side.”
Having been at CVCC before, Pogue has no plans to modify the volleyball culture, which she believes has been a formula for success on the court.
“I love this culture. It’s unlike any other,” she said. “I’m not going to change that. I want to keep that family culture we’ve established. I want to make sure everything stays the same from an environment perspective, but also that we are getting bigger, faster and stronger.”
As for her coaching goals, Pogue believes that the Red Hawks volleyball program is on the path to its ultimate goal at the national level.
“I know we’re going to be successful here,” she said. “It’s only a matter of time before we win a national championship.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT POGUE:
Former CVCC volleyball coach Shannon Hudson: “Madison Pogue is one of the most passionate and driven people that I know. She understands and loves the game of volleyball, but more importantly, she will be the kind of leader that players can look up to. I have no doubt that she will do amazing things as the next head coach for Catawba Valley, and I am excited for the future of Red Hawk volleyball.”
North Greenville University volleyball coach Greg Mosely: “Madison came to North Greenville University as a player and impacted our program from the day she stepped foot on campus. She provided tremendous leadership as a player and laid the groundwork for future setters at NGU. As a graduate assistant coach, she was loyal, dependable and a valuable asset to our success. It is a joy as a coach to have the experience of players that assist and move on to other programs as assistants then become head coaches. I am privileged to be able to call Madison a friend and very proud to congratulate her on this new position.”
