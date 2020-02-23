Presidents Day was a great day to enjoy the outdoors in Hickory — especially at Lowes Foods City Park.

The park, which opened in December 2016, is a project of the nonprofit group known as The Friends of Hickory. The park incorporates play space, an interactive water feature, an attractive place to sit and enjoy, as well as a place where children can explore the unique “unrestricted play” equipment and cool themselves with an interactive water feature, according to the city of Hickory website.

The park, just west of Union Square on the corner of Third Street and Main Avenue Northwest, was the culmination of over two years of planning and fundraising by the nonprofit group. Friends of Hickory board members collaborated with representatives from local businesses and private donors, to transform an overflow parking lot into a new community gathering space, according to the city’s website.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments