Pinecrest

Pinecrest retirement center on 29th Avenue NE in Hickory.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

Pinecrest senior living center in Hickory is the site of Catawba County’s first COVID-19 case.

On Monday morning, Karen, a Florida-based support center employee for the national company which owns Pinecrest, confirmed there was a case at the center but had no additional details.

Pinecrest is a retirement community on 29th Avenue NE in Hickory.

Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken announced the county’s first case on Friday but she did not name the center where the case was identified. She said the patient was being isolated in a local hospital.

McCracken said the home has taken precautions to prevent spread of the disease. As of Friday morning, the county was investigating the case.

The Record has reached out to the county for an update on the status of the investigation and will include more information when it becomes available.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments