Pinecrest senior living center in Hickory is the site of Catawba County’s first COVID-19 case.
On Monday morning, Karen, a Florida-based support center employee for the national company which owns Pinecrest, confirmed there was a case at the center but had no additional details.
Pinecrest is a retirement community on 29th Avenue NE in Hickory.
Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken announced the county’s first case on Friday but she did not name the center where the case was identified. She said the patient was being isolated in a local hospital.
McCracken said the home has taken precautions to prevent spread of the disease. As of Friday morning, the county was investigating the case.
The Record has reached out to the county for an update on the status of the investigation and will include more information when it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.