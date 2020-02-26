HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Pottery and Antiques Festival will be held Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Hickory Metro Convention Center. The 23rd annual festival highlights the works of more than 100 vendors from throughout the Southeast.
The festival has been given the unique opportunity this year to auction a large Daniel Johnston pillar at the preview party on Friday evening, March 27. Johnston is a wood-firing Seagrove potter famous for his large installations. This pillar is similar to ones in Johnston's 2017 Santa Fe exhibition and ones in his massive new outdoor installation at the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.
Bidding can be done in-person at 8:30 p.m. March 27 at the preview party, by absentee bid or via phone bidding. To arrange an absentee bid or phone bidding, contact the Historical Association of Catawba County at 828-465-0383.
Preview party tickets cost $45 each and must be purchased in advance. They may be purchased via www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.org. The proceeds will benefit the Historical Association of Catawba County and the North Carolina Pottery Center, both nonprofits.
Both March 27 and 28, there will be an exhibit, “Daniel Johnston: Single Pots to Clay Walls,” for preview party and festival attendees to view.
Then, on Saturday, March 28, Johnston and Henry Glassie, a renowned folklorist and author, will be giving a presentation, “Clay Walls: Daniel Johnston’s Massive Installations,” during the festival. Copies of Glassie’s new book about Johnston will be available at the North Carolina Pottery Center’s booth.
The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 28. Tickets, available at the door, will be $6 for adults and $2 for children 12 and younger.
