HICKORY - The Piedmont Post Polio Support Group will meet on Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. at Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Ave., NW, Hickory, Room 106 in the Mitchell House, located on the West Campus of the church. Handicap and regular parking is available.
Guest speaker will be Mary Mitchell, Caregiving and Aging Specialist, from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, Area Agency on Aging. She will give a presentation on the many services offered by the WPCG, Area Agency on Aging.
Cliff Moone is the Rotary Club representative from the Hickory Rotary Club. The Rotary Club International supports efforts to combat polio worldwide.
Anyone interested, in learning more about this group is encouraged to attend.
The Piedmont Post Polio Support Group follows the Catawba County Schools inclement weather policy.
