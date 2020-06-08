Piano day camp planned at Hickory school

HICKORY - A new piano day camp will be presented June 15-18 at Training Them Up Christian School in Hickory.
Guest piano professors will be Paul Nitsch from Queens University and Brad Hunnicutt from Shaw University. Students participating will have daily lessons, performance opportunities, and classes in music history, theory, conducting, rhythm and hand bells.
The camp will be for elementary through advanced level students. The dates are June 15-18, four hours each day at a cost of $100. You may get more information and register at www.trainingthemup.org or call Chad Leatherman at 828-308-2969.
There are limited spaces available. Camp organizers said they will be taking extra safety precautions such as temperature monitoring, and sanitizing pianos between student performances.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.