Piano day camp planned at Hickory school
0 comments

Piano day camp planned at Hickory school

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

HICKORY - A new piano day camp will be presented June 15-18 at Training Them Up Christian School in Hickory.

Guest piano professors will be Paul Nitsch from Queens University and Brad Hunnicutt from Shaw University. Students participating will have daily lessons, performance opportunities, and classes in music history, theory, conducting, rhythm and hand bells.

The camp will be for elementary through advanced level students. The dates are June 15-18, four hours each day at a cost of $100. You may get more information and register at www.trainingthemup.org or call Chad Leatherman at 828-308-2969.

There are limited spaces available. Camp organizers said they will be taking extra safety precautions such as temperature monitoring, and sanitizing pianos between student performances.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News