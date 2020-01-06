HICKORY - The Piedmont Percussion Program is accepting new students starting Jan. 12 at the SALT Block.

Piedmont Percussion Program (P3) is an award-winning music program for percussionists ages 5-18 and is directed by Rick Cline, professor of percussion at Lenoir-Rhyne University and Catawba Valley Community College, assistant director of the Hickory Music Factory, and local musician. The program is designed to teach drummers how to become well-rounded percussionists with a broad exposure to a large variety of percussion instruments, and through playing and performing as a group at Oktoberfest, elementary schools, the NC Day of Percussion and fall/spring concerts. 

For more information, visit www.piedmontpercussionprogram.org or text 828-320-2959.

