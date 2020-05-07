HICKORY - The board of directors of the Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation announces its 2020 scholarship recipients. They are Alera Hager, Mazzylyn Hamby, I’Asia Heard, Leonardo Negrete-Perez, and Mikayah Parsons.
Alera Hager
Mazzylyn Hamby
I’Asia Heard
Leonardo Negrete-Perez
Mikayah Parsons
The Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation is named in honor of Patrick Beaver, a Hickory native, who attended Hickory Public Schools and was a rising senior at Christ School in Arden when he died in 1997.
Patrick Beaver Scholars are required to possess strong character, leadership qualities, solid academics and clear educational goals. Applications are accepted each spring from local high school students. Each recipient receives a college scholarship totaling $12,000 over a four-year period.
The board of directors of the Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation offers its congratulations to the 2020 recipients of the award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.