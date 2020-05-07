HICKORY - The board of directors of the Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation announces its 2020 scholarship recipients. They are Alera Hager, Mazzylyn Hamby, I’Asia Heard, Leonardo Negrete-Perez, and Mikayah Parsons.

The Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation is named in honor of Patrick Beaver, a Hickory native, who attended Hickory Public Schools and was a rising senior at Christ School in Arden when he died in 1997.

Patrick Beaver Scholars are required to possess strong character, leadership qualities, solid academics and clear educational goals. Applications are accepted each spring from local high school students. Each recipient receives a college scholarship totaling $12,000 over a four-year period.

The board of directors of the Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation offers its congratulations to the 2020 recipients of the award.

