Pastor calls for prayer rally in Hickory on Friday

Folks are planning to gather at Hickory City Hall in downtown Hickory for a United Prayer Rally Friday evening.
Pastor Kathy Johnson of Greater Shekinah Glory Church in Hickory sent the event information. “(We) see the need for prayer to call on God for help during this very trying time in our great country,” Johnson said.
She added that all pastors and church leaders, along with the public, are invited to the event. “We will pray for peace and for God to intervene on our behalf and we will also pray that Saturday’s protest will be peaceful as well,” Johnson said.
The event will be held from 7-8 p.m. For more information, call 828-381-7130.
