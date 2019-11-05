HICKORY - More than 680 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Hickory in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at LP Frans Stadium on Oct. 26.
Participants raised $48,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs. Donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at http://act.alz.org/Hickory.
“Many thanks to our Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Hickory community for their hard work and efforts in making this year’s event a big success,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter. “We appreciate everyone coming together to take steps for Alzheimer’s disease and to raise critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”
Alz In The Family was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $2,945. The other top fundraising teams include: XPO Logistics ($2,125) and Charlie’s Angels ($2,076).
Denise Clay, Edward Jones, Financial Advisor and Peggy Winters-Thompson, Apparel Authority - co-chairs of Hickory WTEA committee, served as emcees for the event. The day included fun, all-ages entertainment and family-friendly music. On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer's disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.
