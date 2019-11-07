HICKORY - Catawba Valley Community College will hold two public information session and recruitment events for Apprenticeship Catawba.
CVCC will host an event Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., held at the college’s Workforce Solutions Complex.
Hickory High School will host an event Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the media center.
Parents of qualified high school students are invited to attend this session. High school juniors and seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or better, good attendance, and high math and science skills are qualified to apply to the program.
To meet the growing need for skilled trades in the Catawba Valley, local industry began collaborating with Catawba Valley Community College six years ago to “grow their own” talent through formal European style four-year apprenticeships. Sixty-five apprentices have matriculated through Apprenticeship Catawba since it began.
Key benefits include:
• Avoid student loan debt
• Earn while learning
• Earn a nationally recognized ApprenticeshipNC/US Dept. of Labor Journeyman Certificate
• Guaranteed employment after completion
• Earn a minimum of $35,000 annually after the completion of the apprenticeship program
• Opportunities to travel internationally
• Participating employers encourage—and sometimes fund—pursuit of a four-year degree
Sponsoring companies, Catawba Valley Community College officials, current apprentices and public school personnel will be available to answer questions about applying to Apprenticeship Catawba.
CVCC’s Workforce Solutions Complex is located on the south side of the Main Campus in Hickory at 1980 Startown Road SE.
Hickory High School is located at 1234 Third St. NE in Hickory.
For more information about the recruiting event, contact Kimberly Propst, CVCC Apprenticeship Catawba coordinator, 828-327-7000 x 4501, kpropst@cvcc.edu.
